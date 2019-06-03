Parks and Leisure Department manually enrolling kids in summer programs

Although it’s the first day of summer, there’s a bit of a hiccup when it comes to summer camp enrollments.

With summer vacation in full swing, many parents might be enrolling their kids in summer camps or programs; however, the parks department is playing a little catch up.

Since the city’s computer system was down during the weekend, the city’s parks and leisure department had to manually enter kids into the system.

If you would like to register your son or daughter, you can head over to your local rec center to see if there’s still availability.

The cost is $60 for the three week camp with a $15 membership fee.

There are three sessions of camps over the summer.

