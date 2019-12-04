Parks and Leisure Departments speaks out against park vandalism

People typically end their Thanksgiving break either full of food or happiness over spending time with family and friends, but this wasn't the case for some vandals.

The message left at the North Central Park Cement Hills has a reaction from the public that is mostly split.

Some were upset to see the removal of a mural.

"I went for a run on Wednesday the 27th and was sad that they had painted over the murals with an ugly prey primer paint,” said Frank Martinez. “To which someone had spray painted in red that they would be back to re-do the art the City had already painted over... I guess they kept their word... Good for them!"

Others were in favor of the City removing it.

"They can express [their] art in [their] home driveway, or in [their] home’s wall if [they're] so passionate,” said Joseph Blame.

Some even offered a suggestion:

"Can the City have a contest or something where people can submit artwork to paint the parks,” said Andrea Monet Villareal. “It'd be a great outlet, legally, to showcase artwork without this and still be approved."

Parks and Leisure Department spokesperson Eddie Millan says before the Thanksgiving break, the City of Laredo hosted a beautification and tree planting event here at North Central Park, and that's when they noticed the depictions on the wall and decided to paint over them.

"Whatever that was there, is not allowed anyways, so if they have a complaint or concern they have to come and talk to us about it as a department,” said Millan. “Let us know what they want or what ideas they're planning. You can't just go ahead, just because it's a plain area doesn't allow you to go and your skills graffiting or tagging."

Millan says from October 2018 to 2019, they saw a number of vandalism incidents at local parks that cost a lot of money to fix.

"We spent 30-40 thousand in between on vandalism costs. That included damages to swings or playgrounds, to graffiti, to all sorts of things."

He says they're just trying to beautify the park, and hope that if anyone has any suggestions on how to improve them to please talk to them and not destroy public property.

The Parks and Leisure Department Director is asking for the community's help in identifying the vandals.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 795-2800.

Vandals can face 180 days of jail time, a fine of upwards of $2,000, or even both.