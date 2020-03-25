Parks department to offer virtual psychical activities

The parks department is looking to help community members stay active while staying in the comfort of their own home.

Starting today, the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department will launch activities on-air and online for both children and adults.

Park officials will be offering cardio workouts, cardio toning, and art classes for residents looking for an escape.

The parks department will provide children with a free arts and crafts kit that you can pick up on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at either pick up location.

Once you have your kits you can tune into Spectrum Channel 1304 or visit Laredo TX Swagit.com/live.

For more information on these classes you can call (956) 729-4600.