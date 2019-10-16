Partygoer charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

A major party foul involving a vehicle accident ends with a woman behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Vanessa Marie Morales and charged her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The case unraveled on August 26th when officers were called out to the 700 block of Laurel Dr. where a woman stated that her 2003 Ford Expedition was involved in an accident by an unknown woman.

The vehicle owner stated that she had lent the vehicle to her son who decided to take the car to a hotel party.

According to the son, he fell asleep at the party and when he woke up the next morning he found out the car was missing and then found out that it had been involved in an accident by another partygoer.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest Morales in the case.