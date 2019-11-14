Passport Fair makes the process of acquring one quick and easy

If you need a passport or passcard, this is the week to get one, and the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector is making it really easy.

For the second year in a row, they're holding a Passport Fair that comes with extended hours and personnel who can help answer questions.

A passport is the document needed when entering the United States from another country, something Rosie Cuellar says at some point in your life, you may need.

"It's important for them because it's something that will be needed in the future, a lot of the times, most of the people that come over here, they're here because they need their passcard,” Cuellar said. “To cross by land, usually in Nuevo Laredo to Laredo, but we're having this fair, we're having extended hours, for individuals to please come on by, if they're thinking of renewing their passport or passcard."

Friday is the last day for the Passport Fair, the hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those interested need to bring with them their birth certificate and an ID, if 16 and older.

The fee is $110 for the passport and $40 for the passcard.

Minors need to have at least one parent with them, and their fee is $80 for a passport, $30 for a passcard.

For new passports, the processing fee is $35, and for an extra $5 dollars, a passport picture can be taken on the spot.