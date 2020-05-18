Patient describes terrifying experience with COVID-19

It's been a few months since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States changing life as we know it.

For many patients who have now recovered from COVID-19, they say their perspective on life has changed.

Many of them have a story to tell, including local healthcare provider Natividad Santana.

Santana spent weeks in solitude battling COVID-19 in the ICU on a ventilator

During his time in ICU, Santana says he started having visions of the afterlife.

Santana says at one point he saw the reaper right next to him and a lady sitting next him.

Medical studies have confirmed that this is a common occurrence called “ICU delirium”.

Real or not, for Santana, these visions gave him the will to live so he could return to his family.

After two weeks, he was strong enough to go home and now says there are no words to describe the love he feels for his wife and daughter.