Patient suspected of coronavirus escapes hospital quarantine

A patient was dragged back into quarantine after escaping from a hospital on Thursday in the Republic of Georgia.

The patient is an Iranian citizen who was suspected of coronavirus infection.

After he got out of the hospital, he talked to reporters outside thanking the doctors who were treating him.

Then as cameras rolled, health workers dragged him back into the hospital.

The man later was transported to another town where patients are being quarantined.

He has not yet been diagnosed with the virus.

Georgia does have one case of covid-19 illness which was reported on Wednesday.