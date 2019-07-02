Pay raises discussed between LISD & TSTA

The Laredo Independent School District board approved a 226 million dollar school budget in a special meeting last week.

But after the approval, The Texas State Teachers Association Laredo union met with the superintendent Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios on how money from House Bill 3 will be distributed.

Money from the bill would go to all Texas school districts, in part, some would go for teacher salary raises to be at least $4000 dollars and for teachers with longer tenures their raises would be higher.

But LISD recently approved a multi-million dollar for this year’s district budget.

“We approved our budget which is a $2800 dollar pay raise for teachers six or more years plus their insurance of a $2000. The way the law came down that we understood it. We need to put up at least close to $400 which we did close to $3900/ $3850. So it’s right there where it needs to be” Laredo ISD Board President, Hector Garcia said.

The LISD board says they have fully complied with where House Bill 3 money can go.

The president of the local teachers union claims the district was going to allocate money from House Bill 3 for administrator raises, which cannot be done under the new law.

“We sat down with [LISD Chief Financial Officer Flor] Ayala and she denies this but I know what I heard and Mr. Davila was there with me as a witness. She mentioned something about in the House Bill 3 she was using that money also to pay for administrators, and you’re not supposed to do that that's against the law so when we told her that she said no you all are wrong I said no you're wrong so she did her investigation and she sent me emails saying I stand to be corrected and I said ok” TSTA Laredo & United ISD President Rene De La Vina said.

De la Vina claims that the money should instead go to teachers, who have already been given raises by the district.

But board president Garcia says it was a misunderstanding and that the million dollars doesn’t exists and isn't available for any additional raises

“They made a point to bring that up to the superintendent and to our finance officer. But when they were doing that they were talking about three or four different issues. When they came to the meeting to the board meeting they said that we were using a million dollars so I asked a question to our finance director. She says no, they misunderstood what we were talking about. There is not a million dollars being used because we can’t use it” Garcia said.

The district reassures they will pay for administrator raises from another source of funding, not through HB3 funds.

Garcia was not present in that meeting but says the discussion didn't last very long, and was addressed at the board meeting.

“This is when I went back to the board, since you're not going to use that million dollars for administrators, because we corrected that so what are you going do with that money? Why can’t you give the para professionals more money and the teachers?” De La Vina said.

The district says they received 17 to 22 million dollars from the state and are still looking into how it will be distributed.

They promised teachers they will reconvene in November Austin to get clarification with officials t over the budget.

The Texas State Teachers Association originally asked that paraprofessionals get an eight percent salary increase opposed to the original five percent.

However the board increased it to six percent.

