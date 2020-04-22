Market President for local bank discusses Payroll Protection Program

With so much economic hardship across the country it's not only families feeling the pinch, but businesses are also hurting from the closures.



The government's Payroll Protection Program was designed to help business keep their doors open and employees on the payroll.

However, with only about $350 million allocated to the program, funds finished fast. Businesses who weren't able to get in are now waiting to see if congress will authorize additional money.

Thousands are in line hoping and praying that will happen.

Market President for Vantage Bank David Puig joined KGNS to give his insight on the Payroll Protection Program.