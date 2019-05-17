Pedal to work on National Bike to Work Day!

It's time to pedal to work instead of drive, because it’s National Bike to Work Day!

It's one of the older national days started back in 1955 by the League of American Bicyclists.

It's always held on the third Friday in May because May is National Bike Month.

There are many benefits to cycling to work, you get your workout in, you are not creating air pollution and if you ride with others, you can make new friends.

The number of bike commuters in the U.S. grew more than 47-percent between the year 2000 and 2011.

So grab your bike and get pedaling and use the hashtag "Bike-to-work-day" to connect with others on social media.