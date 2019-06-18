Pedaling for a cure for cancer

Every day, roughly 43 children are diagnosed with cancer and out of those 43, 12 percent do not survive.

In an effort to fight the deadly disease, one local woman is putting the pedal to the metal to raise money for kid’s cancer research.

Local cycler Patricia McManus is part of the Great Cycle Challenge USA.

The initiative is an event that goes on throughout the month of June where people of all ages set a personal riding goal and complete it in order to raise money.

In Patricia’s case, her personal goal is to ride 100 miles and raise $500 and although she is close to meeting her 100-mile mark, she is still looking for sponsors to achieve her goal.

The Great Cycle Challenge USA Challenge began back in 2015.

Over the past four years, they have raised over 16 million dollars.