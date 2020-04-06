Pedestrians practicing social distancing at the bridge

Bridge officials are implementing new policies to keep pedestrians safe from the coronavirus when crossing our bridges.

Pedestrians crossing international bridge one were seen practicing their social distancing on Monday morning.

As travelers line up at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge, officials are now asking foot traffic to keep a six-feet distance between each other.

Travelers say there are now lines on the floor indicating where each person should stand.

Bridge officials are also asking everyone to only cross if it is necessary.

These are all measures bridge officials are taking to try an prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials want to assure the public that despite whatever precautions are being taken, the bridges are not closed.