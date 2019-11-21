Penguin celebrates 35th birthday

A peculiar little penguin in Pittsburgh is celebrating a milestone.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is celebrating Mickey’s 35th birthday, making her one of the oldest of her kind in the nation.

Mickey shares her special day and name with the famous mouse.

Mickey's cake is made out of ice and fish.

The "Frosting" is scallops blended with food coloring.

Zoo workers say Mickey is very sweet and is a grandmother figure to the other penguins.

She even baby-sits for young chicks when their parents need a break.

Like many elderly creatures, zoo workers say Mickey moves a bit more slowly and has cataracts.

Otherwise she is aging gracefully.