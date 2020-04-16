Penguins moving and grooving to the sounds of Opera

The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago got a new soundtrack to go along with their recent nesting activities!

The Lyric Opera of Chicago provided this playful score for the penguins as they begin their annual nest-building.

The music is "Largo al Factotum" in Rossini’s "The Barber of Seville" performed by Adam Plachetka last season at the Lyric Opera.

The Magellanic and Rockhopper penguins are collecting natural materials like lavender sprigs, grape vines and fig branches to build their nests.

The aquarium is currently closed to the public due to coronavirus, but caretakers are onsite 24/7 taking care of all the animals.

The penguins are expected to nest for the next few months, which may also result in new chicks joining the colony as early as May.