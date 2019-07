A couple of peculiar penguins decided to go out for some raw fish on their own.

The little blue penguins were spotted outside a New Zealand train station, bedding down, under a sushi truck.

After they were caught, they were released back into Wellington Harbor, but they crossed traffic and went back to the sushi place!

Wildlife officials think they were waddling around for a place to nest.

Luckily, they were unharmed but no word if their craving for fish was satisfied.