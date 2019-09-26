Two UISD schools to be released early

Students over at Raul Perales Middle School will be released from class early this morning due to water issues.

According to UISD, the City of Laredo Utilities Department is experiencing issues with water pressure near the area.

As a result, classes at Perales Middle School have been suspended for the remainder of the day.

Students who ride the buses will be taken home by bus and parents who drive students to and from can pick their child up at 11:15 a.m.

Students at the United South High School Ninth Grade Campus will also be released at the same time as a result of the water issues.