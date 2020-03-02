Person struck and killed near I-35 checkpoint

Emergency officials are reporting a fatality after a person was struck just past the 30 mile marker outside of town.

The accident happened near the checkpoint on I-35 north.

According to Border Patrol agents, someone walked onto the frontage road near the checkpoint and was struck and killed.

It allegedly happened at around three pm Sunday afternoon and it caused traffic delays that lasted up to four hours.

Bumper to bumper traffic could be seen until seven in the evening.

Details are sketchy but the incident is under investigation by the Webb County Sheriff's Office.

