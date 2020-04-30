Personal trainer weighs-in on gym closures

The people of Laredo have been kept inside their homes for over 40 days now, due to the city and states’ shelter in place orders.

Personal Trainer Christian Martinez

A select group of businesses are set to open after governor Greg Abbott's announcement this week; however, a specific group of people are being left on the backburner for now.

When it comes to fitness, Christian Martinez is a mentor, a support system, and a guiding spirit for several years; however, these days his services are limited.

Martinez says, “I had a lot of clients, that didn’t work out for years and then they started working out, they were two to three weeks in, they started seeing the change and then boom this happened and then they are back to where they started.”

With many stores and businesses opening this weekend, Christian believes these stores are just as high of a risk as a gym would be.

Martinez says “I think at a gym it’s a lot easier to manage the number of people that are in and moving around as to the mall, you can’t really keep an eye on who’s the side of Sears or JC Penny"

With the shelter in place orders extended for gyms and fitness centers, this is something that could have detrimental effects on one’s health.

Martinez adds that those who are not active could be falling under the category of obesity and having underlying health conditions.

Many gym enthusiasts are so desperate, they have even resorted to working out at home, which is something Christian believes isn't the same for most people.

Christian also admits that the shelter in place ordinance has caused a strain on his income.

He also believes that there should be some type of policy in place where consumers agree to the risks.

Although it may be a rough road ahead, Christian remains hopeful for the future but understands it might be more difficult for others.

Governor Greg Abbott says gyms along with barbershops and bars won’t be until phase two of the state's reopening process which is slated for May 18th.