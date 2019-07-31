Pet of Week: Hazel

In this week’s Pet of the Week, a stranger from the outside world is invading our studio in search of a new home.

Hazel is a mixed breed and is roughly two years old.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society found her wandering the streets and decided to take her in.

Volunteers say Hazel was found with a tumor and required therapy, luckily she is cancer-free and is in tip top shape.

If you would like to adopt Hazel you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can also find Hazel and several other puppies during LAPS’ adoption event taking place at Petco from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, as part of the recent viral Facebook event about storming Area 51, LAPS is inviting the community to storm the animal shelters.

For a limited time only they will be lowering the adoption fee to $51.