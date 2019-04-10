With the Easter holiday right around the corner, why not give your family the gift of a loving pet!

In this week's Pet of the Week Pryce is looking for a new owner to love.

Pryce is a quiet and friendly Chihuahua who loves to play with kids.

If you would like to adopt Pryce you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.