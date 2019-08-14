Pet of the Week: Nova

In this segment of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for someone to take care of Nova.

Nova is a five-month-old terrier-mix puppy that was born at the shelter.

LAPS says her mother was pregnant when they took her in and gave birth to a litter of puppies.

Nova is a small breed dog that would be perfect for an indoor pet.

If you would like to adopt Nova you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LAPS will also be hosting a summer adoption event on Saturday over at 517 Shiloh Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The animal shelter is inviting the community to its Clear the Shelters Adoption event taking place this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Laredo Animal Protective Society Shelter located at the 2500 Gonzalez Street.

LAPS has a total of 85 dogs that are up for adoption.