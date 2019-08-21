Pet of the Week: Biscuit

Everybody loves biscuits and this week’s Pet of the Week is named biscuit!

Biscuit is a cute and loving Black Mouth Cur puppy who is tiny now but will get bigger.

He was picked up as a stray when he was just six months old.

The Laredo Animal Care Services took him in and vaccinated him and now he’s ready for adoption.

If you would like to adopt Biscuit you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

