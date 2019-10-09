In this week's segment of Pet of the Week, Talisa is looking for a new place to call home.

Talisa is a cute and cuddly terrier mix that was rescued from the city shelter.

Talisa loves attention and plays well with other dogs.

If you would like to adopt Talisa you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LAPS is also inviting the community to the Best Friends For Life Yard Sale next Saturday, October 19th at 8 a.m.

At Cat Village located at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street.