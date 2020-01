With Valentine's Day almost two weeks away, what better way to celebrate than with the gift of a loving pet!

This week's loving pet is a 10-month-old Chihuahua-mix named Nikki.

Now she is ready for adoption and a new home.

If you would like to adopt Nikki you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.