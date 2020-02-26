Pet of the Week: Cardi

Valentine's Day has come and gone but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the love of a beautiful pet!

This week's Pet of the Week is named after a rapper, named Cardi.

Cardi is a little loveable chihuahua mix.

Representatives over at LAPS say she is very shy but once she gets to know the family, she's very open and cuddly.

If you would like to adopt Cardi you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

