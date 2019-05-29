Pet of the Week: Graycie

With summer vacation right around the corner, what better way to enjoy the season than with a pretty new pet!

This week's Pet of the Week is an adorable kitten named Graycie.

Graycie is roughly two months old and is already vaccinated and ready to be adopted.

She's a fun and energetic playful cat that would be great for any family who is looking for a new friend.

If you would like to adopt Graycie you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.