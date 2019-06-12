Pet of the Week: Duke

This week’s Pet of the Week is a three-month-old puppy by the name of Duke.

This German Shepard puppy is looking for a new family to love and a new place to call home.

The Laredo Animal Care Services took him in May 28th and have been trying hard to find a new home for him.

Since Duke is still very young, he won’t be officially up for adoption until he’s old enough to be neutered.

Right now you can foster Duke until you can take him home.

If you would like to adopt Duke you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.