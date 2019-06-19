Pet of the Week: Bella

With the dog days of summer upon us, what better way to spend the season than with an actual dog!

In today’s Pet of the Week, beautiful Bella is looking for a new place to call home.

Representatives with LAPS says Bella is well behaved and would be a perfect indoor dog.

If you would like to adopt Bella you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

