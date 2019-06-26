Pet of the Week: Thanos

Fun isn’t something one considers when thinking about pit bulls, but this little pooch will put a smile on your face!

Today’s Pet of the Week is an inevitably cute pit bull who is looking for a new place to call home.

Thanos was picked up as a stray dog by the Laredo Animal Care Services and has been looking for some companionship ever since they took him to the shelter.

Many often times, people think pit bulls are aggressive dogs, but Thanos would rather have his tummy rubbed than hurt a fly.

If you would like to adopt Thanos you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.