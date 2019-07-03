Pet of the Week: Willow

What better way than to celebrate the Dog Days of Summer than with a pretty new pet!

This week's Pet of the Week is Willow is a cute "wittle" puppy that's looking for a new family to love.

Willow loves to cuddle and play with anyone who gives her attention and with a face as cute as hers, how can you not?

If you would like to adopt Willow you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LAPS will also be hosting a summer adoption event on Saturday over at 517 Shiloh Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LAPS will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday and will re-open on Friday.