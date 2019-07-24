Pet of the Week: Apollo

A local pup named after a historical astronomical event is looking for a new place to call home.

Apollo, named after the spaceflight that first landed a man on the moon is looking for a new forever home.

The Laredo Animal Care Services found Apollo wandering around the streets of Laredo and took him in.

Don't let his big fur intimidate you, Apollo is a loving and friendly dog who is just looking for someone to play with.

If you would like to adopt Apollo you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Laredo Animal Care Service would like to remind animal lovers to keep their pets indoors during the hot summer days and to make sure they are well-groomed to avoid them from getting heat stroke.