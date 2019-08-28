Pet of the Week: Shay

In this segment of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for someone to take care of Shay.

Shay is a kind, loving and quiet pet that would be great for any family.

LAPS saved Shay from the city animal shelter where she was tested positive for tick fever but luckily they were able to nurse her back to health.

If you would like to adopt Shay you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society is also inviting the community to its monthly adoption clinic.

The adoption event will take place on Saturday, September 7th at Petco north from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then again on Sunday, September 8th at Petco San Bernardo from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.