Pet of the Week: Cricket

In this segment of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for someone to take care of Cricket.

Cricket is a kind, and quiet pet that’s already reaching 12 years old, but he still needs a lot of love.

If you would like to adopt Cricket you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society is also inviting the community to its monthly adoption clinic.

The adoption event will take place on Saturday, September 21st at Petco north from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then again on Sunday, September 22th at Petco San Bernardo from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.