Pet of the Week: Weenie terrier looking for a new home

In this week's segment of Pet of the week, animal care experts are looking for a loving home for a little weenie terrier mix.

Officials at the animal shelter decided not to name her because they want their new owners to come up with their own name for her.

Animal experts rescued her from the streets of Laredo.

Ever since she was rescued, they say she plays well with other dogs and volunteers at the shelter.

If you would like to adopt her you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.