In this week's Pet of the Week, representatives from the local animal shelter are searching for some company for Oliver.

Oliver is a bright-colored labrador retriever who is calm and friendly and is just looking for a new place to call home.

If you would like to adopt Oliver you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.