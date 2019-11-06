In this week's segment of Pet of the Week, Fate is looking for a new place to call home.

Fate is a cute and cuddly terrier mix that was rescued from the city shelter.

Fate is turning a whole year old next week, and the best gift for her birthday would be a new family to love.

If you would like to adopt Fate you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.