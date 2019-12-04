Pet of the Week: Lil

With the Christmas holiday almost 20 days away, what better gift to give than the love of a new pet!

This week's pet of the Week is a Lil meow meow who is looking for a new home for the holidays.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society rescued Lil with her fellow brother.

She is a little over a year, old but still has plenty of love to give.

If you would like to adopt Lil you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The shelter will be having a series of adoption events so that animal lovers can have the opportunity to adopt a pet right before the holidays,

The first will take place on Saturday, December 7th at Petco north from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 8th.

Another event will take place at Puppy Palace on Saturday, December 14th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.