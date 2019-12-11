Give the gift of a new pet this holiday season

With Christmas right around the corner, what better gift to give than the gift of a new pet!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, a long-haired German Shepard mix is looking for a new home and a new name.

The Laredo Animal Care facility took this lovely guy in as a stray and has been at the shelter for over a month.

Officials say he is a little shy but that’s just because he’s looking for the right family to bond with.

If you would like to adopt this German Shepard you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.