Pet of the Week: Corgi

This week's pet of the week is a smart and friendly loving dog named Corgi.

Although he is not a Corgi, he is just as cute as any other pooch!

Corgi was surrendered after his owners could no longer care for him but during his time, he learned how to be a proper house pet.

He's already a full-grown dog who knows plenty of tricks.

If you would like to adopt him, you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.