Pet of the Week: Biscuit

This week's Pet of the Week is a little butterball of joy named Biscuit.

Biscuit is a male Labrador-mixed with a retriever who has been with the shelter since December.

Biscuit is full of buttery love and he has already received his vaccinatinons and is ready for adoption.

If you would like to adopt Biscuit you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.