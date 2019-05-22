In this week's Pet of the Week Bolt is looking for a new owner to love.

Bolt

LAPS rescued Bolt after they found him wandering the streets; unfortunately, no one came forward to claim him.

Bolt is roughly eight-years-old but he's well behaved and just loves to be with people.

If you would like to adopt Bolt you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.