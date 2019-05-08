With Mother’s Day right around the corner, why not give mom, the gift of a loving pet!

In this week's Pet of the Week Charlie is looking for a new owner to love.

Charlie is a quiet and friendly pup who gets along great with kids.

If you would like to adopt Charlie you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

LAPS will also be hosting an Adoption event on Wednesday, May 8th at the Alamo Drafthouse at 6:30 p.m. where plenty of pets will be on display.