Pet of the Week: Charlie

With the giving season in full swing, why not give back by adopting a furry friend.

This week's Pet of the Week, and he is not asking for a chocolate factory but a nice loving home this holiday season.

Charlie is a fully grown German Shepard who is roughly five years old.

The shelter took Charlie in after his owners could no longer care for him.

Now he is looking for a new family to spend the holidays with.

If you would like to adopt Charlie you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.