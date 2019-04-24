With Mother’s Day right around the corner, why not give mom, the gift of a loving pet!

In this week's Pet of the Week Clemont is looking for a new owner to love.

Clemont is a quiet and friendly pup who gets along great with kids.

If you would like to adopt Clemont you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LAPS will also be hosting an Adoption event Saturday, May 4th at the Riaolto Hotel from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. during the Beer Fiesta.

Then on Wednesday, May 8th they will be hosting a Pints for Puppies event at the Drafthouse for 6:30 p.m. where plenty of pets will be on display.