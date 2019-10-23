In this week's segment of Pet of the Week, Genji is looking for a new place to call home and a new family to love.

Genji is a light brown beagle who is a little shy but he loves people and loves attention.

He's just two years old and he is fully vaccinated and neutered, all he needs now is a home.

If you would like to adopt Genji you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.