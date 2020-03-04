Pet of the Week: German Shepard mix

This week’s Pet of the Week is a loving German Shepard mix puppy who is in need of a name and a place to call home.

The pup arrived at the Laredo Animal Shelter a few months ago with two of his siblings; however, he is still searching for his home.

Representatives say that every so often when they take in a litter of puppies, it’s not uncommon to have one puppy that’s the weaker and smaller of the bunch.

Thanks to the help of the shelter they started providing special meals to nurse him to full health and hopefully find someone to take him home.

If you would like to adopt this puppy, you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.