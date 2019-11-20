In this week's segment of Pet of the Week, Gia is looking for a new place to call home.

Gia is a friendly pitbull who is roughly nine and a half years but she is very loveable and playful.

LAPS took Gia in after her owners could no longer care for her, so now they are looking for her next owner.

If you would like to adopt Gia you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.