Pet of the Week: Gordo

In this week’s segment of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for someone to take care of Gordo.

Although Gordo might seem small and tiny, he has a big heart.

Gordo is about five years old and he’s been at the shelter for over half a year already.

LAPS representatives say Godo is a kind and loving dog who gets along with other dogs and family members.

If you would like to adopt Gordo you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LAPS is also hosting its Wellness on Wheels clinic on September 29th at their facility from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then at Puppy Palace from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.