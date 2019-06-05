In this week's Pet of the Week Henry is looking for a new owner to love.

Henry is a Dachshund mix which is commonly referred to as "weenie dogs".

This little weenie may look shy but when you introduce him to kids and other dogs he will break out of his shell and start playing around.

If you would like to adopt Henry you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LAPS will be hosting a vaccination event where you can get your pets vaccinated at a low cost.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 9th at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then they will be at Puppy Palace which is located at 517 Shiloh Drive from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.