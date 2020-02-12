Pet of the Week: Lady

Love is in the air, and what better way to spend the holiday than with a pretty new pet!

This week's Pet of the Week is little Lady!

Lady is "roughly" a year and a half old and is already full grown.

Much like Lady from Lady and the Tramp, she is full of love and is looking for someone to love and share spaghetti with.

If you would like to adopt Lady you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.